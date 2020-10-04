£54million star ready to finally consider Liverpool’s offer – Report

Liverpool have been interested in Ousmane Dembele for a long time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Last month, we covered a report via Sport claiming that the Reds moved in to lure the French international but he decided to say NO.

Transfer: Key change – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Villa

However, as per the latest update provided by the Spanish news source, the Les Bleus attacker is ready to finally consider Liverpool’s offer.

Sport claim that Jurgen Klopp was surprised that at first Dembele decided to reject the advances made by the Reds. Now, the situation has changed.

It is mentioned that the 23-year-old is aware that he is not going to get much game time under the management of new boss Ronald Koeman.

Therefore, he wants to move away from Barcelona on a permanent transfer and has decided to listen to Liverpool’s offer. Man United are trying to secure his signing as well.

His current contract will expire in 2022 and recently, Sport (via TFMUFC) reported that the Catalan giants will accept an offer of 60 million euros (£54million) to part ways with the attacker.

Klopp even wanted to bring Dembele to Anfield back in 2016 but the winger had already decided to move to Borussia Dortmund (FFT). In Germany, he proved to be a hit, scored 10 goals and provided no fewer than 21 assists for BvB (Transfermarkt).

Unfortunately, he has had a torrid time in Spain due to consistent injury problems. Even last season, the World Cup winning star was mostly on the treatment table.

This term, he played for just 20 minutes in the opening league fixture for Barca and warmed the bench in the second contest vs Celta Vigo. So, he needs to move away from the Nou Camp to play regular first team football.

Have your say – Do we need Ousmane Dembele after having already lured Jota from Wolves?