Report – Liverpool positioned to secure signing of £36.4million star next year – Face competition

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the PL champions are linked with a top quality center back in the form of Dayot Upamecano.

According to Sport Bild (via Sport Witness), Liverpool have positioned themselves to secure the signing of the French international, who will be available for a bargain fee of 40 million euros (£36.4million) next year.

The renowned German news source have mentioned that the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in luring the RB Leipzig defender due to his very low release clause.

Liverpool opted to sell Dejan Lovren, their fourth choice center half, to Russian club Zenit in the summer transfer window. However, the Reds did not replace him and now, they lack depth in the central defense.

The likes of Gomez and Matip have been injured on and off and the former has been extremely poor since we clinched the title last term. So, we need to sign a center back who would consistently partner our record signing Virgil van Dijk.

The 21-year-old Les Bleus star was in top form for Leipzig under the management of Julian Nagelsmann last term. After top performances, Deschamps called him up for the national side and he made his debut for France last month vs Sweden.

In his second game against Croatia, Upamecano scored his first goal for the World champions.

Ex PL stars Rio Ferdinand and Jermaine Jenas were full of praise for the youngster after his rock solid display against the Rojiblancos in the last eight of the European Cup.

The former Man United defender told BT Sport (via The Mail) that Upamecano was the best man on the field vs the La Liga club and he ‘manhandled’ a top quality center forward like Diego Costa.

As far as this season is concerned, the ex RB Salzburg player has featured in 4 games in all competitions for Leipzig and helped them keep 2 clean sheets.

