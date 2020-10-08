Liverpool can agree signing of ‘exciting’ £45million attacker this month – Should they?

Liverpool were heavily linked with Ismaila Sarr in the summer transfer window but to improve their attack, they managed to sign Jota from Wolves.

Reports last month even suggested that the Senegalese international was close to agreeing terms with the Merseysiders (France Football).

For now, the 22-year-old attacker is a Watford player but Liverpool can still sign him because the domestic transfer window is open till 16th October. The question is, should they move to hire his services?

Firstly, it must be remembered that the African star was the Man of the Match against us last term at Vicarage Road. He directly contributed in all the goals to end our unbeaten run and the 18-game winning run in the Premier League.

The Reds failed to deal with the pace and trickery, so, we do know that he has the ability to win games. Last year, he also scored a goal and provided an assist in the 2-0 victory against our arch rivals Manchester United.

Sarr has earned praise for his top performances. Back in July, Gary Neville claimed that the former Rennes winger is a ‘big talent’ (via The Metro). On the other hand, last month, former Anfield forward, Neil Mellor tipped the club to sign the ‘exciting’ player (via The Express).

With COVID-19 around, we need to have more depth in the key areas. Jota’s arrival has helped reinforce the left wing position but it was evident that we badly missed Sadio Mane against Aston Villa.

As far as the right wing is concerned, Salah is irreplaceable but what if he is absent. Our second choice RW is Shaqiri, who was mostly injured last season and recently had a positive test of coronavirus but fortunately, the result of the latest test came out negative.

The global pandemic is a massive problem that could play a big role in deciding the title this season. So, we have to further amplify the quality and depth of the squad.

Ismaila Sarr’s current contract will expire in 2024 and as per recent reports (MEN), the West Midlands club are demanding a fee of around £45million to let him leave before the closure of the domestic window.

