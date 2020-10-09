Liverpool plot move to sign £60,000-a-week player before deadline – Club ready to sell

Few days back, in an exclusive interview with Football Insider, Paul Robinson tipped Liverpool to sign Jack Butland from Stoke City.

As per the latest update going on in the media, the Reds consider making a move to sign the experienced shot stopper before the domestic window deadline ends at 5pm next Friday.

As per a report covered by Football Insider yesterday, Liverpool plot move to lure the 27-year-old from the Championship club, who are ready to sell their goal keeper.

Butland will be out of contract in less than 12 months and he has only warmed the bench in the current campaign.

Therefore, he should not cost a lot but it must be taken into consideration that he earns a relatively high salary of £60,000-a-week (The Mail). He played 77 games in the top flight of English football for the Potters and has made 9 appearances for the Three Lions as well.

We have a world class first choice goalie in the form of Alisson Becker but unfortunately, the Brazilian international is too injury prone for a GK.

In the last campaign, the former Roma man missed 14 games due to injury and it will be fair to say that his absence cost us the tie against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Adrian’s howler helped the Rojiblancos end our rule in Europe.

The Spaniard was perhaps forgiven because earlier in the season, he saved the penalty that won us the Super Cup and did well in the PL when Alisson was out.

However, after his most recent outing against Aston Villa, in which he gifted the home side the opening goal and then went on to concede 6 more, the fans might be petrified if he starts in the next contest vs league leaders Everton.

With Alisson out for a few more weeks, should Liverpool move in to sign a new shot stopper in the form of Jack Butland?