Liverpool have to secure winter signing of star like £53million player – Journalist

Liverpool need a central defender in the January window and more than a few quality players are on their radar. One of them is Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig.

Two days back, we covered a report via Sport Bild claiming that Liverpool could move to lure the French player, who is valued at £53million, in the winter transfer market.

More recently, renowned journalist James Pearce has claimed that the Reds have to secure the signing of a top center half like the Bundesliga star.

Answering the supporters’ question, Pearce replied on The Athletic:

“LFC considering their options so tough one to call currently. Ideally, they’d wait until the summer but personally I don’t see how they can. With so much at stake, I think they have to go and sign a CB in January. Upamecano would be my choice.”

In all honestly, waiting for the summer to reinforce the defense would make no sense taking into consideration that our back-line is extremely weak at the moment with stars out for long term.

Not replacing Croatian international Dejan Lovren in the summer transfer is now proving to be a bad decision.

Currently, center backs like Van Dijk, Gomez and Williams are out injured and we have to rely on a highly injury prone Matip, who has not been able to play consistently for us due to fitness problems.

We are heading into the busy festive period and if the Cameroonian gets injured as well then the situation will get even worse. Therefore, Liverpool must start to act now so that they are able to sign a top center half at the start of the January market.

Dayot Upamecano is a wanted man as the likes of Man United, Man City and Bayern Munich are also after him (Sport Bild). Have your say, should the Reds spend £53million to sign the Les Bleus player in the winter window?