Klopp has pulling power to sign £375,000-a-week player for Liverpool – Pundit

Liverpool are in the race to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain and a former striker thinks that Jurgen Klopp has the pulling power to get the signing done.

Earlier this month, Spanish news outlet Sport reported that the Reds are ready to fight Real Madrid to hire the services of the the French player in the summer transfer window next year.

Ex Sunderland goal scorer, Kevin Phillips believes that Klopp can convince any player in the world to move to Anfield, including Mbappe.

The retired football turned pundit exclusively told Football Insider:

“I think Klopp can persuade Mbappe him to come,”

“If one of Liverpool’s front three were to move on – what a player Mbappe would be for Liverpool. I could not see Salah or Mane leaving but Firmino might be the one that could make way. You make room for Mbappe in any side.“

“Klopp has enough pulling power to convince any player to come to Liverpool.”

Mbappe is one of the best attacking players in the world. In the 2019 Ballon d’Or, he finished in 6th place, behind the likes of Mane and Salah.

Last season, he was a key member of the PSG side that reached the Champions League final but they were beaten by Bayern Munich.

In the current campaign, so far, the 21-year-old has already scored 9 goals in as many games for the Ligue 1 giants and also provided 7 assists as well. The World champion has netted 16 goals and provided 13 assists thus far in 39 appearances for the Les Bleus.

The question is, can Liverpool really afford to sign the French attacker? His market value (Sport) is £160million (180 million euros). Moreover, he is already earning a huge salary of £375,000-a-week (L’Equipe via TalkSPORT).