Liverpool considered signing of £24million attacker – Still appealed

Liverpool were linked with several attacking players in the summer transfer window and one of them was Belgian international Jeremy Doku.

In the end, the Reds ended up up hiring the services of Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Doku was lured by Rennes.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the Premier League champions were effectively looking to sign an attacker and they were interested in luring the 18-year-old winger from Anderlecht but Rennes paid 27 million euros (£24million) to get his signing done.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders are still appealed by the profile of the teenager winger, who is lightning fast, unpredictable and has traits like Sadio Mane.

In the last campaign, Doku appeared in 21 league fixtures for Anderlecht and directly contributed in 6 goals.

As far as this season is concerned, the youngster scored 2 goals and provided 4 assists in 7 appearances for the Belgian club before moving to Rennes. However, since then, he has not been able to hit top form.

So far, he has made 9 appearances for the Ligue 1 side but is yet to score or provide an assist. Doku made his senior international debut back in September this year and thus far, he has netted 1 goal in 5 games for Belgium.

Right now, Liverpool have got a quality attacking department and new signing Diogo Jota has hit the ground running in no time. The Seleccao star has scored goals for fun and he is now a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Therefore, in the upcoming winter transfer window, the German manager does not need to reinforce the attack, instead, he must strengthen the injury-hit backline.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign in the winter transfer window?