4-2-3-1: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Brighton

Liverpool suffered a shocking defeat at home against Atalanta in the Champions League and will look to bounce back when they face Brighton in the Premier League tomorrow.

The Reds defeated Leicester in their last league game and should be considered favorties to earn all three points vs the struggling Seagulls, who are 16th in the table at the moment.

As far as the team news is concerned, the likes of Firmino and Jota started on the bench in the midweek and the duo should return to start with Mane and Salah in the attack.

In the center of the park, the likes of Thiago and Henderson could return (talkSPORT) and it will be a very strong midfield if the duo get the nod to start.

In the defense, Neco Williams had a night to forget vs Atalanta and therefore, Milner should start in the right back role.

Andrew Robertson must return to replace Kostas Tsimikas in the left back position. On the other hand, Brazilian international Fabinho would likely return to partner Joel Matip in the central defense.

Alisson Becker should retain his place in the goal. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 XI vs Brighton: