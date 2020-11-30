4-3-3: How Liverpool could line up vs Ajax

Liverpool lost their last Champions League game against Atalanta and then dropped points against Brighton in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Reds will look to get back to winning ways when they face Ajax tomorrow in the European Cup. The Premier League champions defeated the Dutch leaders last month and another victory will ensure qualification to the KO stages of the tournament.

As far as the team news is concerned, James Milner is the latest player to get injured and the veteran midfielder is not available. Klopp recently claimed that the likes of Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlian might not be available as well.

Therefore, we can expect Jordan Henderson to return to the starting XI and the skipper could partner Jones and Wijnaldum in the center of the park.

In the attacking third, Jota could be rested and in his place Sadio Mane could return to start on the left wing. Salah was substituted after the hour mark vs Brighton, so, he should start vs Ajax.

As far as the defense is concerned, with Milner and Alexander-Arnold out, Neco Williams might start again in the right back role. Matip could return to partner Fabinho in the central defense in front of Alisson. Robertson should start in the left back position.

Here is how Liverpool could line up vs Ajax: