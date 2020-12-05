4-2-31: Liverpool’s strongest possible starting XI vs Wolves

Liverpool qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after beating Ajax in the midweek contest 1-0. Next up, the Reds will collide against Wolves in the PL at Anfield.

The Molineux outfit defeated Arsenal in the last league game and are only four points behind the Merseysiders. They will be without star striker Jimenez, who had surgery to treat fractured skull.

As far as Klopp’s team news is concerned, the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita took part in training yesterday but I think it will be too early to get them straight into the starting XI.

Therefore, Neco Williams may once again get the nod to start in the right back role. The young Welshman should play with Fabinho, Matip and Robertson in the back-line.

With Alisson Becker still not fit, it is likely that Kelleher will start in the goal again. The 22-year-old shot stopper was confident and had an impressive outing against Ajax. He surely deserves to start ahead of Adrian.

In the center of the park, Gini Wijnaldum could start with skipper Jordan Henderson.

As far as the attack is concerned, Roberto Firmino could return to start in the No.10 role for the Reds. The likes of Salah and Mane should play in the wide attacking positions and in form Jota could start as the main center forward up front.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 starting XI vs Wolves: