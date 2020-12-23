Liverpool ready to establish interest to sign “class” £140,000-a-week playmaker

With Salah’s future up in the air, reports in the media suggest that Liverpool could move to sign a top quality player in the form of Jack Grealish.

According to Mirror Sport, the Reds could turn their attention to the Aston Villa skipper amid claims that Salah is not happy at Anfield.

The British news outlet have claimed that Liverpool are ready to establish their interest with the Birmingham based side for the 25-year-old playmaker in the January transfer window.

Grealish was the top scorer and highest assist provider for Aston Villa in the last campaign and without him, they would have been relegated. In September, he signed a lucrative new deal worth £140,000-a-week (The Athletic).

This season, the England international has been one of the best attackers in the Premier League. So far, in 12 appearances, he has directly contributed in as many goals (5 goals and 7 assists) under the management of Dean Smith.

Not to forget, back in October, he directly contributed in 5 goals (2 goals and 3 assists) in a contest that Villa comfortably won 7-2 against Liverpool. Last month, Robbie Savage backed the playmaker to move to the Merseysiders (via The Express).

Moreover, earlier this month, Anfield legend and current pundit, Steve Nicol, heavily praised the Villa captain and stated (ESPN):

“He goes forward and he goes backwards and he has class and control.”

Thanks to his top performances, Villa find themselves in the top half of the table and if they win their games in hand (2), they could be in the top four.

The Reds already have a world class attack and Jack Grealish would further improve the quality of the offense at Anfield. However, do you think he is good enough to replace Mohamed Salah, who continues to break records for the Premier League champions?