Klopp pressing owners to sign £22.5million player for Liverpool – Report

Another day, another defender linked with a move to Liverpool and this piece is about Gleison Bremer.

According to Tutto Sport (via Sport Witness), the Reds are looking to sign the Brazilian player in the winter transfer window to strengthen things at the back.

News – Reports – Liverpool can get signing done for £36.5million

The renowned Italian news outlet have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp, who is currently dealing with multiple injury concerns in his central defense, is pressing the owners to sign the 23-year-old for Liverpool.

At the moment, the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are out injured and the Merseysiders are relying on a make shift center back in the form of Fabinho and inexperienced players like Phillips and Williams.

Therefore, a natural central defender must be lured this month and Klopp wants the owners to splash the cash for the Torino defender.

The South American player’s current contract with the Serie A side will expire in 2023 and it could take a fee of 25 million euros (£22.5million) to secure his signature in January (Tutto Sport via Torino Granata – TMW).

Bremer has helped his side keep three clean sheets in all competitions and scored a goal as well this season. Yesterday, he was impressive in Torino’s 3-0 victory over Parma in the Italian league.

That was Torino’s second win of the league campaign, otherwise they have struggled big time this term. At the moment, they find themselves just a position above the relegation zone.

Liverpool are currently on top of the Premier League table and will collide against Southampton tonight. Have your say – Is Bremer good enough to improve things at the back for Jurgen Klopp?