Report – Liverpool poised to secure signing of £310,000-a-week attacker in summer

Liverpool have been linked with Kylian Mbappe for quite some time and the latest reports going on in the media are intriguing.

According to a recent report covered by L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), if the French international does not sign a new deal with PSG then his market value will drop and he could leave the club in the summer transfer window.

News – Duo return – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Southampton

The famous French news source have claimed that with the price dropping in the summer, Liverpool, who have been wanting to lure the former Monaco boy for several years, are poised to secure his signing.

Mbappe has been in world class form in the past few years and without doubt, he is one of the best attackers in the world.

Last season, he directly contributed in 48 goals in all competitions and was a key member of the side under Tuchel that reached the Champions League final.

As far as this season is concerned, the 22-year-old star has scored 14 goals and provided 7 assists in just 18 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions. Apart from the Champions League, the Les Bleus attacker has won every top prize with PSG and he should leave for a new challenge in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool won the European Cup in 2019 and they are one of the favorites to lift the trophy this season. Last year, Mbappe heavily praised Klopp and the Reds, so, Anfield should be an attractive destination for the Frenchman.

However, can the reigning English champions meet his wage demands? At the moment, the World Cup winner is earning wages worth 18 million euros annually i.e. around £310,000-a-week (Le Parisien).

Man Utd star, De Gea, is the only PL player who earns (£350,000-a-week) more than the 39-capped international (The Guardian). At Anfield, the top earners are Thiago and Salah who get £200,000 a week (The Athletic and The Mail). Do you think Liverpool can secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe in summer?