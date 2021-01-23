Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Man United with Minamino

Liverpool have not scored a single goal in the last four league games but they managed to score four in their last FA Cup tie.

The Reds failed to beat Man United at Anfield in the PL and will now collide against their arch rivals in their own backyard in the FA Cup. Who will come out on top?

Liverpool will face a tough fixture in the league against Spurs next week, so we can expect Klopp to make several changes to the squad that started vs Burnley on Thursday night.

In the attack, Minamino needs to return. He started vs Palace and scored the opening goal of the game but since then, he has not started for us and our attack has been extremely poor.

The Japanese international may replace Mane in the offenseand the likes of Salah and Firmino could return to the starting XI vs the Old Trafford outfit.

In the midfield, Curtis Jones may replace Wijnaldum to start with Thiago and Ox. Captain Henderson missed the last game due to fitness concern and he should be rested again.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been out of form lately and in his place Milner might play in the RB role. Matip recently returned from injury, so he should not play two games in a row and Phillips may partner Fabinho in the central defense.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Man United: