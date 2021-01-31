Double blow – Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs West Ham United

Liverpool are currently 4th in the table with 37 points and tonight, they will face the Hammers, who are just a couple of points and a position below the Reds.

The Merseysiders ended their poor run of form by beating Spurs in the midweek. On the other hand, West Ham have won their last four league games. Who will come out on top?

As far as the team news is concerned, the defensive problems do not seem to end and the PL champions have confirmed that the likes of Joel Matip and Fabinho are not going to feature.

So that is a double blow and we will have yet another make shift central defensive partnership vs David Moyes’ men.

In the second half vs Tottenham, Henderson and Phillips did well in the central defense and the duo could get the nod to start tonight. Alisson must start in the goal again and the fullback positions should be unchanged as well.

In the center of the park, veteran Milner should be rested and in his place Jones could return to partner Thiago and Wijnaldum. Thiago proved to be more effective in an advanced midfield role vs Spurs and we can expect Gini to feature in the No.6 role.

In the attack, Salah was unlucky that his goal was ruled out vs Spurs but Mane and Firmino were able to find the net. The trio should start again. Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs West Ham United: