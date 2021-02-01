Medical in hours: Liverpool to seal £2million signing today – Report

Liverpool have been eager to add a central defender to their ranks in the winter transfer window and it seems that they will finally achieve that objective on deadline day.

According to reports going on in the media (Goal), the Merseysiders have agreed a fee worth £2million to sign Ben Davies from Preston North End FC.

News – Liverpool digging to finally sign £20million+ star this month – Report

It is claimed that Dutch youngster, Sepp van den Berg, who signed for the Reds in the summer of 2019, will be sent on loan to the Championship club.

Goal claim that Davies will undergo a medical today morning to finally seal his move to Anfield.

As per The Daily Record, Celtic were in talks to agree a pre-contract with the 25-year-old center back. However, now it seems that the PL champions have hijacked the deal.

The likes of Van Dijk and Gomez have been out for months due to major knee concerns and Matip has been in and out of the line up due to fitness concerns.

So, without a fit senior center half, Klopp has been forced to play key midfielders like Fabinho and captain Henderson in the central defense.

Therefore, Ben Davies should be considered as a stop-gap signing. He has played over 200 games in the club career so far. His arrival would strengthen the back-line and allow Fab and Hendo to play in the center of the park.

The former York City player has been in top form for Preston lately. In the last eight Championship fixtures, he has helped his team keep no fewer than five clean sheets (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool need him to settle quickly at Anfield to have a strong chance of retaining the Premier League title.