£20million star offered to Liverpool – Reds trying to secure move before deadline

Liverpool are close to signing Ben Davies from Preston today but the 25-year-old is not the only center back on the Reds’ radar.

According to reports, the Merseysiders are working on a deal to sign Duje Caleta-Car from Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille.

As per Goal, the French side have offered Liverpool the chance to sign the 24-year-old star but the move is in doubt because there is not enough time to sign a replacement.

A similar story has been covered by The Mail as well. The British outlet have mentioned that the 6-time European Champions have made contact to hire the services of the Croatian international but time is running out for Marseille to replace him.

On the other hand, RMC Sport claim that the £20million-rated defender came very close to signing for Liverpool. He was ready to take a flight to secure his move to Anfield but the Ligue 1 club stopped him.

Caleta-Car has regularly started for Marseille this term under the management of former Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas. In 19 league appearances so far, he has helped his team keep 5 clean sheets.

Moreover, he has also scored 2 goals and provided an assist as well. As far as his international career is concerned, he made his debut for Croatia in 2018 and thus far, he has earned 10-caps.

Caleta-Car was part of the squad that reached the World Cup final in Russia (2018) but he only made one appearance in the final group game vs Iceland.

Currently, Klopp does not have a single fit senior center half and perhaps we should sign two center backs to get Fabinho and Henderson back into the midfield. Will Liverpool be able to secure the signing of Duje Caleta-Car before today’s deadline? We shall see.