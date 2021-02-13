Hendo in midfield – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Leicester

Liverpool’s injury problems continue to grow as the club confirm that Fabinho will miss the game against Leicester due to a muscle concern.

To be fair, I am done with the idea of playing midfielders in the central defense and would be baffled to see Henderson start as a center back again.

News – Liverpool backed to secure signing of £200,000-a-week star

We lured Kabak and Davies on deadline day but they have not started as yet. It is time for the skipper to return to the midfield and the new signings should start vs the Foxes.

Alisson had a game to forget vs Man City but he is one of the best goalies in the world and must start today. The likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson should retain their fullback positions.

Hendo must start as the main defensive midfielder and in front of him, the likes of Thiago and Wijnaldum could start in the central midfield.

Salah needs just two goals to reach 50 away goals for the club. The Egyptian international did find the net (via penalty) against Man City but overall, his performance was average.

The same can be said about Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino who need to step up big time for Liverpool to return to form.

The trio would likely get the nod to start in the attack. Jota is still sidelined with injury. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Leicester: