Liverpool plot £40million move to finally sign star – Report

Despite signing two center halves in the winter transfer window, Liverpool’s search for an established CB continues. Reports indicate that once again, Ben White is in the focus.

In the summer transfer window, the Merseysiders sold Dejan Lovren to Russian side Zenit and had eyes on White to replace the Croatian international. They even plotted a move to hire his services (The Star).

News – Liverpool can reach £34.5million to finally secure midfielder signing – Report

However, Brighton managed to agree a new deal with their prized asset and he has been in top form this season.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are plotting a £40million move to finally secure his signature in the next transfer window. His current deal with the Seagulls will expire in 2024.

The 23-year-old center half spent last season on loan with Leeds United. Under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, the youngster featured in every single Championship fixture for the Elland Road outfit and helped them win the title.

According to Wyscout’s index ratings, in the current campaign, White is one of the best performing CBs in the top flight of English football (via Sky Sports).

Brighton beat us at Anfield last month and Football Insider have claimed that Klopp and Lijnders were hugely impressed by the mature performance of Ben White.

At the weekend, he helped his team keep a clean sheet against Aston Villa. In the last 6 Premier League games, The Amex outfit have kept 5 clean sheets, conceded just a single goal and White has been rock solid at the back under the guidance of Graham Potter.

After 25 games, Liverpool have the worst defensive record in the top half of the table and things must be improved at the back if they are to win the title again next season. Have your say – Who should the Reds sign to improve their central defense in the summer?