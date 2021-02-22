Liverpool can secure star signing for £38.8million in summer – They must not

Liverpool were one of the few clubs who wanted to hire the services of Dayot Upamecano but in the end, Bayern Munich won the race and next season, the Frenchman will be playing at the Allianz.

The Reds also have Ibrahima Konate on their radar and reports suggest that his signing can be secured in the summer.

News – Liverpool prepared to move to sign £56million player – Klopp wants him

According to Sport Bild, Liverpool are interested in signing the French U-21 central defender, who is also wanted by Man United and Chelsea.

The German news outlet claim that Konate’s signing can be secured if his release clause of 45 million euros (£38.8million), which will come into effect this summer, is activated.

Consistency in reporting is a problem here because back in November last year, Sport Bild claimed that the 21-year-old has a release clause of 50 million euros.

Nevertheless, in our view, Liverpool must not move to sign Ibrahima Konate. Why, due to his very poor injury record.

We already have two highly injury prone stars in the form of Matip and Gomez. The Cameroonian spent majority of the time on the treatment table last term and the England international missed majority of the 2018-19 campaign.

The duo are currently out along with our record signing Virgil van Dijk, who did not miss a single league game in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Konate only made 11 appearances in all competitions last term because he was mainly injured. This season, ankle and muscle concerns have mostly kept him out and he has only made 8 appearances in the Bundesliga so far (only 4 starts).

The fact that top PL clubs are reportedly interested in him indicates that the defender is talented, however, keeping in view the current injury crisis at Anfield, we should learn and not must not spend to secure an injury prone star.