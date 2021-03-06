Klopp could move to sign £38.7million star for Liverpool – Report

Liverpool are once again linked with Koulibaly and reports suggest that they could move to hire his services.

Two days back, Il Mattino reported that that Bayern Munich could move to sign the Senegalese international, who might be available for a fee of 45 million euros (£38.7million).

However, as a per a story covered by Monda Napoli today that it is unlikely that that Bavarians would move for the African star keeping in view that they have already agreed a deal to sign French international Dayot Upamecano from rivals Rb Leipzig.

The Italian news outlet have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp has been an admirer of Koulibaly and has followed him for years, so, he could move to sign him for Liverpool.

It is stated that the German manager still has the idea of forming a phenomenal central defensive partnership at Anfield with Koulibaly and record signing Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool’s interest in the 29-year-old Napoli star has also been confirmed by famous German journalist in the form of Christain Falk.

The 6 time European Champions do need to strengthen their central defense in the next window. They have not replaced Dejan Lovren as yet and the likes of Gomez and Matip are highly injury prone.

Joe was mostly on the treatment table in the 2018-19 season and Joel spent time outside the field in the 2019-20 campaign. This season, both have been out with long term injuries.

Therefore, FSG should allow Klopp to invest in the defense and a proven quality star like Koulibaly would definitely reinforce the department.