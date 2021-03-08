Liverpool could move to secure signing of £140,000-a-week playmaker

Liverpool have mainly lacked creativity in the attacking third since the turn of the year and the results have been shocking to say the least.

We have not scored a single league goal at Anfield (in the Premier League) from open play in 2021 despite having some world class players in the squad.

Former Red, Stan Collymore thinks that the front three, Mane, Salah and Firmino have won the major prizes with the Merseysiders and may look to move aboard for a new challenge.

In such a scenario, an overhaul in the summer transfer window could be expected and top players are on Liverpool’s wish-list. One of them is England international and Aston Villa superstar Jack Grealish.

“LFC’s front three have won the lot and may fancy Madrid, Bayern Munich or Juventus for a new challenge. So don’t discount an overhaul being at least being whispered at LFC.

“[Erling] Haaland, Grealish, [Ansu] Fati, [Myron] Boadu – a couple of Dutch coaches I know love this kid – all on a list.”

Grealish is one of the most creative attackers in the country, who can effectively play on the left wing as well as in the central/attacking midfield.

This season, in all competitions, the Three Lions attacker, has featured in 23 games for his boy-hood side and directly contributed in no fewer than 19 goals (7 goals and 12 assists).

The 25-year-old playmaker, who earns around £140,000-a-week (The Athletic), was absolutely incredible against Liverpool at Villa Park earlier in the campaign. He directly contributed in 5 goals (2 goals, 3 assists) in the contest that the home side won 7-2.

Our last open play goal at Anfield was scored by Sadio Mane against West Brom back in December 2017. Since then, the front three have been poor in front of goal and lacked ideas in the offensive third.

Therefore, a creative playmaker should be lured. In your view, is Jack Grealish good enough to revitalize the Liverpool attack?