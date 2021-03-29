Deal close – Liverpool ready to agree £35.5million signing – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Ibrahima Konate for some time and the latest reports suggest that they are securing a deal to sign him in the summer.

Earlier this month, The Sunday World revealed that the Reds are set to raid the German market to lure the French youth international, who is Jurgen Klopp’s main transfer target to reinforce the defense.

Today, The Athletic have covered an exclusive story and reported that Liverpool are finalizing the deal to sign the 21-year-old center back. David Ornstein has stated that the Merseysiders have moved to lure Konate, who could prove to be the English top flight’s first major summer signing.

The renowned outlet have mentioned that the Bundesliga side, who have already agreed to sell star center back Upamecano to Bayern Munich, are under no pressure to offload Konate. Therefore, they would demand activation of his release clause to allow him to leave.

As per ESPN, the French U-21 starlet os edging closer to Anfield move as Liverpool are ready to agree his signing by paying thr 41.5 million euros (£35.5million) clause in his contract.

The Athletic have published another article to highlight the strengths of the youngster, how well he has performed for the German club and how he can fit at Anfield.

However, the main concern with Konate is that his injury record is very poor. He had an impressive 2018-19 campaign with Leipzig but last season, he only started 6 league games and spent majority of the time on the treatment table.

As far as this season is concerned, so far, he has only started 4 games in the Bundesliga and has mainly been out due to ankle and muscle concerns. Against Liverpool in the Round of 16 Champions League tie, Naglesmann opted to keep him on the bench in both the legs.

Konate might have the quality to meet the requirement at Anfield but that is not enough and his fitness record must be reviewed. Gomez and Matip are quality players as well but the former was mostly absent in the 2018-19 season, the latter missed most part of the 2019-20 campaign and both of them are out this time around with season ending injuries.

Not to forget, our record signing, Virgil van Dijk, is also out and has not played since October last year. So, we really should not be signing another injury prone player in the form of Ibrahima Konate. What do you think?