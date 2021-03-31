Liverpool backed to secure signing of ‘strong’ £43million star

Few days back, transfer expert, Ian McGarry revealed that the Reds have moved in with an in formal offer to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, who is valued (La Gazzetta Dello Sport) at around 50 million euros (£43million).

More recently, former Anfield hero Steve Nicol has backed Liverpool to secure the signing of the Senegalese international.

News – Keen Liverpool told £35.7million would get midfielder signing done – Face competition

The ESPN pundit claimed:

“I think this is an absolute no-brainer for Liverpool. You go and get Koulibaly because they don’t have anybody else anyway.“

“Matip cannot play two games on the trot, so it’s an absolute no-brainer. He is big and strong, he can play, he has still got pace.”

We are also heavily linked with a move to sign Ibrahima Konate (The Athletic), who has been highly injury prone in the last two years.

Koulibaly is the skipper of the national side and has won the Senegal Player of the Year award on two occasions. Moreover, he is the only defender, who made it into the Serie A Team of the Year from 2015-16 to 2018-19 (four years in a row).

The African player is a proven quality star, who is good enough to improve any backline in the world. If Klopp can get his signing done then Liverpool could have the best center back partnership in the world with Van Dijk and Koulibaly.

More importantly, both Van Dijk and Koulibaly have the ability to command the defense, so, if one is absent, the other will be there to lead the backline.

In your view, should Liverpool sign Kalidou Koulibaly or Ibrahima Konate to strengthen things at the back?