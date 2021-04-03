Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Arsenal – Star on bench

Liverpool won their last league game against Wolves and need victories on the trot to have a strong chance of finishing in the top four.

Tonight, the Reds will face Arsenal at the Emirates and Klopp has been boosted by the return of Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian is now fit to be part of the squad but in my view, he should start on the bench.

Diogo Jota scored the winner for the Merseysiders at the Molineux and during the international break, he netted three goals in the World Cup qualification fixtures for Portugal.

So, the in-form Selecao star must get the nod to start ahead of Firmino. Jota should feature in the attack with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

In the center of the park, Samba star Fabinho should feature in the main defensive midfield role and in front of him, the likes of Wijnaldum and Thiago must start.

Kabak and Phillips have started three games together in the central defense and on each occasion, they have helped the team keep a clean sheet. Therefore, the duo must start vs the Gunners.

Alisson should retain his place in the goal and the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson would likely start again in the full back positions.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Arsenal: