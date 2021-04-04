Fee agreement close – £35.3m player agrees to sign for Liverpool – Report

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Ibrahima Konate in the past week and ESPN even revealed that the French defender, who has a clause of £35.3m (€41.5m) in his contract, is close to securing Anfield move.

More recently, Anfield Central have revealed that the France U-21 center half has verbally agreed to sign for Liverpool and Michael Edwards is doing whatever it takes to hire his services.

Yesterday, Anfield Central covered another exclusive story and claimed that the Reds are close to striking a fee agreement with RB Leipzig, who would ideally want the clause to be activated. However, the Merseysiders are pushing to bring the price down or to pay it in installments.

Last week, famous French source. RMC Sport reported that the reigning Premier League champions have already completed several medical tests to lure the 21-year-old in the summer.

So, the reports do indicate that Liverpool are heading to complete the signing of Konate, still, fans should only get excited when there is an official announcement.

The Bundesliga center back missed majority of the last campaign due to injury and the same has been the case in the current campaign as well.

He is fit at the moment but since returning, manager Julian Nagelsmann has opted to keep him on the bench more often than not.

Konate has not started a single game for RB Leipzig since December last year. In 2021, he has played for just 40 minutes in 3 appearances (all competitions).

