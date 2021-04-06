Two changes – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Real Madrid

Liverpool demolished Arsenal in their own backyard at the weekend. Next up, the Reds will collide against Real Madrid in the last eight contest of the Champions League.

The first leg will be played tonight in Spain. Who will come out on top?

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp could make two changes in the team that started vs the Gunners on Saturday night.

Diogo Jota came on as a second half substitute vs the north London club and completely changed the game by scoring two goals.

The in-form Portuguese international should get the nod to start in the offense in place of Roberto Firmino with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

In the center of the park, Gini Wijnaldum could return to replace veteran James Milner, who played for full 90 minutes at the weekend. The Dutch star should partner Fabinho and Thiago in the midfield.

The likes of Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips and Robertson have been solid at the back in recent games and the quartet must start in the defense in front of Brazilian goal keeper Alisson Becker.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Real Madrid: