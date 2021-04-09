Mane dropped – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Aston Villa

Liverpool will move into the top four for some time at least if they earn all three points vs Aston Villa.

It must be remembered that the Reds have lost six PL games in a row at Anfield and have only scored one goal at home, that too from the penalty spot, in 2021.

Expect Jurgen Klopp to make a few changes to the squad that started in the defeat against Real Madrid. Mane has to be dropped. He was the best attacking player for us in our title winning last campaign but this season, it seems that the Senegalese has lost all the confidence.

The former Saints man has only netted 3 goals in the last 23 league games and lately, he has been going to ground a lot instead of troubling the opposition defenders. May be dropping him out vs Villa would give Klopp the strongest side, may be that could charge him to bounce back in the second leg vs the Los Blancos.

Roberto Firmino should replace Mane to start in the False No.9 role and Jota could start on the left flank.

In the center of the park, Spanish maestro, Thiago Alcantara, should replace Naby Keita and Milner could replace Wijnaldum to start with Fabinho.

Alexander-Arnold had a game to forget vs Real Madrid but he might still start ahead of young Neco Williams. On the other hand, Alisson needs to step up as well. He has been average in 2021.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Aston Villa: