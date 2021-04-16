Report – Liverpool eager to snap up £105million star

Liverpool are once again linked with Kylian Mbappe, who is one of the best attackers in the world.

According to a report covered by L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), PSG are trying to agree a new contract with the French international, whose current deal at the club will expire in the summer next year.

The famous French news outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are eager to snap up the Les Bleus star from the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Renowned journalist, Duncan Castles recently claimed that in the Premier League, Mbappe would be most interested in joining the Anfield club (Transfer Window Podcast).

Last year, the 22-year-old was full of praise for Jurgen Klopp and his team, who were on a brilliant run in the Premier League. Mbappe labeled the Reds as a winning ‘machine’.

Hiring the World Cup winnign star is going to be difficult because he would command extremely high wages and PSG would at least demand a fee of 120 million euros (£105million) from his sale (Le Parisien). However, there is a bigger concern for the Reds.

Unfortunately, this season, the Merseysiders have been average and highly inconsistent. Their star players have either been injured or out of form and at the moment, they are not even in the top four in the Premier League.

We were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Wednesday and failure to book a place in the Europe’s elite competition for next season would be a massive disaster. Without CL football, it would be impossible to attract a world class player like Mbappe, who still has not won the European Cup.

Do you think Liverpool can somehow secure his signing by any chance?