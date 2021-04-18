Duo return – Liverpool’s likely XI vs Leeds United

Liverpool need to continue their winning run in the Premier League to qualify for the next season’s Champions League.

West Ham lost yesterday and therefore, if the Reds beat Leeds United tomorrow, they will move back into the top four for the time being.

Like Liverpool, the Elland Road outfit have also won their last three league games and they really troubled the Merseysiders in the opening game of the season at Anfield.

So, Klopp’s men should be at their best to earn all three points vs Bielsa’s team. As far as the starting XI is concerned, the German manager could make a couple of changes in the squad that started vs Madrid in the midweek Champions League contest.

The backline proved to be strong vs the Los Blancos and Alisson put in a solid performance as well, so there should be no change at the back.

In the center of the park, Thiago Alcantara has started the last three games on the bench. The Spanish international should return in place of veteran James Milner.

In the attack, Salah would likely retain his place. Mane has netted 1 goal in the last 10 games, on the other hand, Firmino has found the net once in his last 20 outings. In such a scenario, Jota could return in place of the Brazilian to start as the center forward.

Here is Liverpool’s likely XI vs Leeds United: