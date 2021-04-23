Liverpool lead to secure signing of £25million player – Report

Liverpool have operated without a natural striker under the management of Jurgen Klopp but they really need to sign one for next season.

Firmino has done well in the False No.9 role but this season, the Brazilian has been in the worst form of his life and in turn the Reds have suffered.

News – Report – Liverpool to seal £32million signing in days

As per the latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool are leading to secure the signing of Dutch international and PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen.

According to 90min, the Reds are in the forefront to secure the signing of the Netherlands forward, who has been in impressive form and is rated at £25million.

Last season, the 22-year-old featured in 25 games in all competitions for PSV and directly contributed in 26 goals before a serious knee injury ended his campaign in December 2019.

As far as this season is concerned, Malen has so far made 41 appearances in all competitions, scored 25 goals and also provided 9 assists.

For the senior national side, the youngster made his debut in 2019 against Germany and found the net in a contest that the Netherlands won 4-2. In the most recent international fixture, he came off the bench to score against Gibraltar.

Liverpool attackers have been out of form since the turn of the year and Klopp needs to revamp the department in order to challenge for the title next season.

In your opinion, should the Reds splash £25million to sign Donyell Malen in the summer transfer window? His current contract with PSV will expire in 2024.