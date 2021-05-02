One key change – Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp has never defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford. To maintain Liverpool’s hopes of finishing in the top four, the German manager and his team must win today.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect the former Dortmund boss to make one key change in the starting XI that faced Newcastle United.

The Reds need leadership and in the absence of Henderson and Milner is the best man to drive the team forward. His presence in recent games has been important and the veteran should return to the line up.

The question is, who should the 35 -year-old replace? Klopp used 2 midfielders vs the Magpies instead of the usual three man midfield setup. Our attackers were in poor form in the last game and the worst was perhaps Diogo Jota.

So, Milner could replace the Portuguese to start with Thiago and Gini in the center of the park. Mane, Salah and Firmino may once again get the nod to start in the attack and the trio must click if we are to beat the Red Devils in their own backyard.

The Merseysiders have confirmed that Nat Phillips is still out injured, therefore, we can expect Fabinho to once again start in the central defense with Kabak.

Alexander-Arnold and Robertson would likely retain their fullback positions and Alisson should once again start in between the sticks. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Manchester United.