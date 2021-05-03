Liverpool can secure £73.6million signing of £190,000-a-week star – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Jadon Sancho for quite some time and the latest reports suggest that he could be lured for a much cheaper fee as compared to last year.

Few days back, we covered a report (via Bild) claiming that the Reds are considering making a move to hire the services of the England international in the summer transfer window.

Yesterday, another German outlet in the form of Sport1 revealed that the Three Lions star would be allowed to leave if the timing and the fee are right.

The news source have claimed that the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Man United are looking to hire his services. Last summer, he was available for a fee of 120 million euros.

However, this time around, Sport1 claim that the suitors can secure his signing for a fee as low as £73.6million (85 million euros).

Sancho has been a sensation since leaving Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund. In his first season in Germany, the youngster scored 13 goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions. The Bundesliga side opted to hand him a lucrative contract worth £190,000-a-week to hold on to him (The Mail).

Last season, his performances were even better under Lucien Favre. In all competitions, the 21-year-old directly contributed in 40 goals (20 goals and 20 assists) in just 36 starts.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, the winger has netted 12 goals and provided 18 assists. At the weekend, Sancho set up 2 goals in Dortmund’s 5-0 victory over Holstein in the DFB-Pokal.

Liverpool have lacked goals since the turn of the year and their star attackers have missed easy chances on regular basis. They need competition and Klopp must move to improve the quality and depth of the offense for next season. In your view, should he offer £73.6million to sign Jadon Sancho?