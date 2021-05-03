Report – Liverpool made contact to sign £130,000-a-week player – Reds Hesitant

Erling Braunt Haaland is without doubt one of the best strikers in world football. The Golden Boy Award winner has scored for fun in the past year and a half and top clubs want him.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool made contact, held face to face talks with the forward’s father and super agent Mino Raiola in order to hire his services.

News – Liverpool made £50million offer in February, now main contenders to secure signing – Report

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders are massive admirers of the Norwegian international but they lag behind Chelsea and Manchester City in the race to secure his signature

The Blues and the Sky Blues are in search of a striker for next season and so are the Reds, but the Anfield club do not have the financial power and it is stated that they are hesitant to pay around £100million to sign the former Salzburg striker.

Despite getting eliminated in the quarter finals, Haaland is still the leading goal-scorer in this season’s Champions League having found the net 10 times.

In all competitions, so far, the 20-year-old striker has netted 37 goals in just 36 starts for BvB. He has also provided 11 assists (Transfermarkt).

Back in March, Mundo Deportivo revealed that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign the £130,000-a-week player (The Mail) and the German manager might even be willing to sell one of Firmino, Salah or Mane to get his signing done.

The front three have been in extremely poor form since the turn of the year and they are nearing the age of 30. So, perhaps it would be good idea to offload one in order to sign Erling Haaland, who would be able to serve the club in the long run.

Not taking the chances has been a major concern in 2021 for us, therefore, Klopp should lure a clinical out and out striker and Haaland perfectly fits the bill. Do you think Liverpool should break their transfer record to sign him?