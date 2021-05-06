Liverpool have made contact to sign £64,000-a-week title winner – Report

Liverpool are linked with numerous central defenders lately and once again the name of Stefan de Vrij is in the lime light.

Last month, Corriere dello Sport reported that the Reds are prepared to make an offer to sign the Dutch international in the summer transfer window.

More recently, FC Inter News have exclusively revealed that Liverpool have made contact with super agent Mino Raila in order to sign the 29-year-old central defender.

However, the Italian news source have claimed that the Netherlands star is happy at Inter Milan and would look to sign a new contract with the club.

De Vrij’s is currently earning a very low salary of £64,000-a-week with the Nerazzurri (Calcio Mercato). On the other hand, FC Inter News claim that Raiola is pushing to get him a new deal until 2025 that will make him earn around 4.5 million euros per season i.e. £75000-a-week.

£75000-a-week is still a very low wage compared to our highest earning central defender Virgil van Dijk, who takes home around £180,000-a-week (The Guardian).

De Vrij has been in fantastic form for Inter Milan, who recently won their first Scudetto after an 11 year long wait, under the management of Antonio Conte. So far, in 29 Serie A starts, he has helped the team keep 12 clean sheets.

Van Dijk is still recovering from a serious knee injury and if he is absent at the European Championships, then De Vrij would be the leader of the backline for the Dutch national side. The 43-capped international has got ample quality and experience to improve the back-line at Anfield. In your view, should Klopp move to get his signing done?