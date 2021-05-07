If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool have been in consistent contact to sign Argentine international Rodrigo de Paul.

In the winter transfer window, Corriere Dello Sport reported that the Reds were looking to sign the South American star to reinforce things in the center of the park.

News – Liverpool have called Ristic to sign £51.7million player – Report

More recently, FC Inter News have exclusively revealed that Liverpool’s interest in luring the La Albiceleste midfielder is real and they have already contacted agent, Mino Raiola, several times to hire the services of his client.

The Italian news source have mentioned that newly crowned Serie A champions, Inter Milan, are also interested in signing the Udinese star, who has arguably been his team’s best player this season.

The Serie A club are currently 11th in the league after 34 fixtures but they would have been way down the table without the goal contributions of De Paul.

In the current campaign, so far, the former Valencia midfielder has directly contributed in 17 (8 goals and 9 assists) out of the 39 league goals for Udinese. This means that he has contributed in 44% of the total Serie A goals for his side.

The 19-capped international has shown leadership qualities to an extent that in December last year, he was made the club captain. His current contract is going to expire in 2024 and as per a report covered by Tutto Udinese back in March, 40 million euros might not be enough to sign the Argentine midfielder. Instead, he could cost around 50 million euros (£43.4million).

Two hours ago, we covered a story on Lorenzo Pellegrini and pointed out how Liverpool badly need a creative midfielder because their current crop of players have underperformed this term. In your opinion, who should Jurgen Klopp sign to strengthen things in the center of the park? Should the German boss spend £43.4million to lure Rodrigo de Paul?