Liverpool have been linked with several Inter Milan stars and the latest reports going on in the media are interesting.

According to Leggo, the Italian champions would have to sell at least one of their key stars this summer for economic reasons. It is stated that advances from the Premier League have been made by Liverpool and Chelsea, who have set the sights on Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni.

News – Liverpool have made contact to sign £51.6million playmaker – Report

The famous Italian source have claimed that the central midfielder would have a market value of around 70 million euros and the central defender would cost 50 million euros (min). So the combined worth of the players is 120 million euros (£103million).

Leggo have also claimed that Stefan De Vrij could be sold in the next transfer window and even the Dutchman is on the radar at Anfield.

Nevertheless, our focus is on Barella and Bastoni, who are young and can serve the club in the long run. Liverpool’s interest in the Inter Milan duo is not new.

Back in March, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that the 22-year-old defender is valued at 50 million euros and Liverpool can match that fee to get his signing done. On the other hand, Inter Live reported that Klopp would be willing to make a big offer worth 65 million euros to sign Barella from the Nerazzurri.

This season, Klopp has spent majority of the campaign without even a single senior central defender and we have suffered big time. Not to forget, we have not adequately replaced Lovren as yet. Therefore, signing a top center back is a must and Bastoni, who has been brilliant under Conte this term, would be a quality addition (14 clean sheets in 32 league apps).

Liverpool need creativity in the midfield. Since the turn of the year, their regular starters (Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Henderson – injured) have directly contributed in 2 goals (2 goals and 0 assists). 24-year-old Barella has so far directly contributed in 16 goals this term.

The 21-capped Azzurri midfielder could be the one to replace Gini, who is set to leave the Reds at the end of next month upon expiry of his contract. In your opinion, who should Klopp sign to strengthen the midfield and the defense for next season?