Chelsea defeated Leicester last night and this means that Liverpool will move into the top four if they are able to earn all three points vs Burnley tonight.

The Clarets defeated the Reds at Anfield earlier in the campaign, so, Klopp’s men should step up to win. They were really lucky to beat the Baggies in the last game.

Burnley were dismantled in their own backyard by Leeds United in the last fixture (0-4).

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to make only one key change in the starting lineup that played vs West Brom on Sunday.

Gini Wijnaldum should return in place of Curtis Jones to start with the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho in the central midfield.

With Kabak still out injured, the likes of Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips should once again start in the central defense. Trent and Robbo must start in the fullback positions and the man who scored the winning goal vs the Albions, Alisson Becker, would play in the goal.

Diogo Jota is out with a foot injury and therefore, the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino will probably start in the attacking third.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 lineup vs Burnley: