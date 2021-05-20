Liverpool center halves Phillips and Williams kept a clean sheet in the last night’s victory over Burnley but they were troubled on numerous occasions.

The Merseysiders have badly missed their senior central defenders, especially record signing Virgil van Dijk and hope that he will be ready for the start of the next campaign.

The Reds did secure stop gap signings in the form of Davies and Kabak in the winter. However, the latter is out injured as well and the former has not played for a single minute since completing his move to Anfield.

Therefore, Klopp must move to sign a top center back in the next transfer window and not for the first time, the name of Kalidou Koulibaly is in the focus.

A year ago, GdS talked about Liverpool’s interest in the Senegalese international, who stayed in Italy because Napoli demanded a mammoth fee of £86million for his departure.

As per the latest update provided by Vincenzo Morabito, Liverpool lead to finally secure the signing of the African star as they can meet the asking price of the Naples based side.

The Italian journalist told Radio Marte (via Corriere dello Sport):

“Liverpool are in pole for Koulibaly, and it is also the club that can satisfy De Laurentiis (president) economically.”

As far as the current valuation is concerned, earlier this month, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that the Anfield club like Koulibaly a lot and he could be lured for a fee between £43m-£52m.

The 29-year-old star has won the Senegalese Player of the Year award two times, moreover, he has made it into the Serie A team of the year on four occasions. He has got ample quality and experience that can help improve any back-line in the world.

