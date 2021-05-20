Liverpool need to improve the quality and depth of their attack in the summer and once again, the name of Kylian Mbappe is in the lime light.

According to Le Parisien, the French international is still negotiating with Paris Saint-Germain over a new deal but he wants sporting guarantees from the Ligue 1 side, who once again failed in the Champions League.

The well known French news outlet have claimed that Mbappe has been looking to leave PSG since the summer of 2019 and he would like to see himself at Liverpool or Real Madrid, the two destinations tempt him the most because of the ‘myth they embody’.

It is further stated that apart from the Reds and the Los Blancos, clubs like Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea have also moved for the 22-year-old star, who is overwhelmed by the offers made by these clubs.

Mbappe has won every major prize in France on multiple occasions. He has won the World Cup with the national side, who are favorites to win this summer’s European Championships as well. Therefore, his main objective should be to win the biggest club prize i.e. the Champions League.

Chelsea and City are going to compete for the ultimate prize later this month, Liverpool won the CL in 2019, Real last won it in 2018 and Barca did in 2015.

As far as the valuation is concerned, last month Le Parisien reported that with just over a year left on his contract, the Les Bleus star could depart for as low as 120 million euros (£104m).

Last night, the attacker scored a goal and provided an assist against former side AS Monaco to help PSG win the Coupe de France final (2-0). In all competitions this term, so far, he has netted 41 goals and provided 11 assists in 46 appearances.

Liverpool’s Salah and Mane have served the club brilliantly over the years but the duo will turn 30 next year. So, sooner rather than later, the Reds would need to look for long term replacements. Mbappe would be a world class addition but can we afford to sign him? Only time will tell.