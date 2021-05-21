Liverpool’s strongest possible XI to face Crystal Palace

Liverpool moved back into the top four after a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley on Wednesday. They will face Crystal Palace at Anfield on the final day of the season and three points should be enough to secure Champions League qualification.

The Reds have had a torrid home record this term but with the supporters returning, they should be considered favorites to make it 5 wins in a row in the PL.

At Selhurst Park, the Eagles were ripped apart by the Merseysiders, who scored 7 goals to move to the top of the table back in December. Hodgson lost his last home game against Arsenal and would look to end his final game for Palace on a bright note.

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp should not make any change to the starting XI that played vs the Clarets in the midweek Premier League contest.

In the absence of Ozan Kabak, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips have done well in the central defense and the latter was the Man of the Match vs Burnley. The duo should start again in front of Alisson on Sunday.

The likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are irreplaceable in the fullback roles and they must retain the starting positions as well.

Thiago was immense in the last game and he would likely start with Fabinho and Wijnaldum in the central midfield.

Salah, Mane and Firmino missed easy chances vs Burnley but fortunately, Bobby scored the opener and Mane then set up the second goal to ease things for Klopp. With Jota still a doubt, the front three should remain unchanged.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Crystal Palace: