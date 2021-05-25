Report – Liverpool agree fee to secure signing

Liverpool have been very closely linked with Ibrahima Konate for over a month and the signing has not been completed as yet. However, the latest reports suggest that it is only a matter of time.

Last month, The Guardian reported that the Merseysiders have already agreed personal terms with the French U-21 starlet and are even ready to pay the £30.5million release clause to get his signing done.

Transfer expert Max Bielefeld told Sky Germany that the deal is 98 percent complete and the 6-time European Champions need to agree a fee with RB Leipzig to seal the signing.

However, earlier today, Football Insider revealed that Konate’s £30.5million clause has been activated by Liverpool, who have also completed a part of his medical as well.

Guardian’s Fabrizio Romano has declared a done deal on his Twitter profile, claiming that the Merseysiders have already completed the medicals and will meet the release clause soon to seal the signing.

So, if reports are to be believed then it will not be surprising to see Konate in the famous Red shirt next season.

We needed to strengthen the backline and this capture should help. Hopefully, the likes of Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip would be fit before the start of the next campaign.

More importantly, we should hope that Konate stays injury free because in the last couple of seasons, he has spent a lot of time on the treatment table. Not to forget, we lured Naby Keita from Leipzig in 2018 and the Guinean has not spent a single season in England without getting injured.