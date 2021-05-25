Liverpool won their last five league games to secure Champions League qualification for next season. Their forwards, who were out of form since the turn of the year, impressed in the last few games to book a place in the Europe’s elite competition.

Jurgen Klopp still needs to improve the quality and depth of the front-line. We do not have a top quality out and out center forward and the position must be reinforced in the summer transfer window.

As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Serbian international Dusan Vlahovic, who has been in terrific form for Fiorentina lately.

According to Corriere dello Sport (press image provided below), the Reds would need a massive offer to sign the star striker for next season and the Serie A club are looking to extend his contract to keep him away from other clubs.

The Italian outlet have not talked about any asking price in the report but they have stated that the suitors would need to shower money to hold talks with Fiorentina for the 21-year-old goal-scorer.

Last month, Sport MediaSet revealed that owner of the Viola, Rocco Commisso, is asking for a fee of 60 million euros (£52million) to sell the 7-capped star.

In the last 12 league appearances, Vlahovic netted 12 goals for the Florence based side. Overall, he scored almost 45% of the total Serie A goals (21 out of 47) for Fiorentina in the recently concluded campaign.

Our No.9, Roberto Firmino, has been in the worst form of his career in the past year and we need a clinical finisher up front. In such a scenario, should Liverpool make a massive offer to sign the £52million-rated Dusan Vlahovic?