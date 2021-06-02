Under Jurgen Klopp, no midfielder has played more games for Liverpool than Gini Wijnaldum and the Reds will be without the Dutchman next season.

The former Newcastle man was ever present, never injured for the Merseysiders, who must replace him in the summer transfer window.

News – Liverpool told £51.7million will get signing done – Report

As per reports going on in the media, the Anfield club are once again linked with Italian international and Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella.

Few months back, Inter Live claimed that the Reds would be prepared to splash 65 million euros to lure the Azzurri star for next season.

More recently, Anfield Central have exclusively revealed that Liverpool want signing of the 24-year-old player to improve their midfield department for next season. The news source have mentioned that Arsenal are also interested in Barella, who could be sold by the financially troubled Nerazzurri.

The 22-capped international is a versatile talent, who can play anywhere in the center of the park. Naturally, he is a creative central midfielder.

In the last three seasons, Wijnaldum did not even provide a single assist in the Premier League for the Reds. Our marquee signing Thiago made 24 appearances in the league last term and did not set up any goal. So, creativity is badly needed in the center of the park at Anfield.

In the recently concluded Scudetto winning campaign, Nicolo Barella directly contributed in 12 goals (3 goals and 9 assists) under the management of Antonio Conte. The former Cagliari midfielder’s current contract with the Serie A champions will expire in 2024 and they value him (Leggo) at around £60.5million (70 million euros).

Have your say – Who should Liverpool sign to replace Wijnaldum?