Liverpool need to sign a quality out and out center forward to improve the finishing up front and to add serious competition in the attack.

As per reports going on in the media, one of the strikers linked with a move to Anfield is Serbian international Dusan Vlahovic.

Back in April, Inside Futbol exclusively reported that the Reds have held talks with Fiorentina over the signing of the 21-year-old forward, who is valued at (max) 50 million euros i.e. around £43million.

More recently, yesterday, Empire of the Kop insider revealed that Liverpool consider move to sign the Serie A striker to strengthen their strike force.

EOTK also addressed rumors going on in the media about Patson Daka and stated that they are not aware if the reports are true.

We definitely need a new No.9, especially after Firmino had a season to forget last term. We badly missed our senior center halves but in all fairness, we dropped a lot of points due to poor finishing as well. There were a number of games in which we created chance after chance but failed to find the net. Fortunately, things did improve in the last few games and the Reds ended up qualifying for the Champions League.

In the recently concluded campaign, the Vlahovic netted 21 goals (out of Viola’s 47) in the Serie A. In the last 12 league outings he found the net 12 times to help his team stay in the top flight.

For the senior national side, so far, he has started two games, scored as many goals and also provided an assist for Serbia.

Have your say – Who should Liverpool sign to improve the strike force at Anfield?