Liverpool had a superstar in the form of Coutinho but since his departure, the Reds have not replaced him as yet. In all fairness, we have not missed him much but now, Klopp must sign a natural CAM.

We rarely get goals from our central midfielders and there is over-reliance on the front three. When the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino were in average form last term, no one from the center stepped up contribute in goals and we suffered.

News – Liverpool want signing of £70m Spaniard – Contact already made

Therefore, Liverpool have to agree the signing of a natural No.10 this summer and in our view, the Reds must move to lure Turkish international Hakan Calhanoglu.

The AC Milan playmaker was in top form in the last campaign, he earns a very low salary and reports suggest that he could be available for free this summer.

The 27-year-old star’s current deal with the Rossoneri will expire in just 20 days. Last month, Calcio Mercato reported that Liverpool are in talks to sign the former Bayer Leverkusen playmaker, who is likely to leave on a bosman.

Last seaso, the CAM scored 9 goals and provided 12 assists in all competition for the seven time European Cup winners and he just earns around 2.5 million euros a year (£42,000-a-week) (La Gazzetta Dello Sport via SW).

Our current highest earner is Mohamed Salah, who gets £200,000-a-week (TheMail). So, it will be fair to say that we can afford to hand Calhanoglu a decent pay rise, especially when he can be lured on a free transfer.

Wijnaldum played over 50 games for the Reds last term, scored 3 goals and provided no assist. In fact, he did not provide a single assist in the last 3 PL campaigns. On the other hand, marquee signing, Thiago, only scored 1 goal (no assist) in 30 appearances last season.

So, the issue of creativity needs to be resolved as far as the midfield is concerned and for that, a top CAM must be lured and Hakan Calhanoglu would be a quality signing. What do you think?