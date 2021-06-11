Liverpool have more than a few central defenders in the squad and the arrival of Ibrahima Konate will further strengthen the backline at Anfield.

However, reports are still linking the Reds with top center backs and the latest name in the lime light is that of Cristian Romero.

The Argentine starlet, who is currently on loan from Juventus, had an impressive season with Atalanta last term and according to a recent report covered by Calcio Mercato, the Italian side want to make his move permanent.

The Italian news source have revealed that La Dea can permanently sign him for 16 million euros and then, they could sell him for a profit.

CM claim that Man United are interested but they have not taken any concrete steps to lure Romero. On the other hand, Liverpool have moved forward to sign the 23-year-old and they have followed him for months.

It is stated that the Serie A club would consider offers of around 50 million euros. Few days back, renowned Italian outlet, Tutto Sport, reported that Romero is valued at 60 million euros (£51.4million) by Atalanta.

The South American youngster put in solid performances at the back last season and was recently voted as the Defender of the Season (Serie A).

He even proved to be effective in the attack as he found the net three times and also set up five goals as well.

Liverpool have four central defenders (VVD, Gomez, Matip, Konate), who have ample experience of playing top flight football. On the other hand, last season, the likes of Phillips and Williams stepped up in the absence of the senior stars as well. In such a scenario, do you think Liverpool should add another CB in the form of £51.4million-rated Cristian Romero? I do not think so.