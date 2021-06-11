As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool have been linked with Belgian international and Leicester City star Youri Tielemans. The latest reports are interesting.

Yesterday, the Merseysiders confirmed that Gini Wijnaldum will be leaving the club on a free transfer to join Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain. No midfielder played more games for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield than the Dutch international and therefore, the German manager must sign a quality repalcement.

Tielemans was named the Player’s Player of the Season by the Foxes, mainly for helping the club win their first ever FA Cup title. He directly contributed in 5 goals in the competition, which included an absolute stunning goal from over 30 yards to earn the victory over Chelsea in the final.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of the 24-year-old central midfielder but Leicester would demand a fee of at least 70 million euros (£60million) to part ways with their prized asset.

The Belgian news source have mentioned that the former Anderlecht player is currently focused on performing for the national side at the European Championships and would only make a decision about his future after the tournament.

Tielemans featured in every Premier League game for Foxes under Brendan Rodgers last term, scored 6 goals and provided 4 assists but he could not help the team earn Champions League qualification.

Nieuwsblad state that Liverpool have the edge to secure the signing of the midfielder because they can offer him the chance to play in the Europe’s elite competition next season, something that the 2015-16 PL champions cannot offer.

In your view, should the Reds splash £60million to sign Youri Tielemans in the summer transfer window?