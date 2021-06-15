Liverpool have been linked with several top attackers and one of them is French international Kingsley Coman, whose future at Bayern has been up in the air for quite some time.

The Les Bleus winger’s current contract with the Bavarians will expire in 2023 and so far, the German champions have not been able to agree fresh terms with the 25-year-old.

According to a recent report covered by Spanish source Fichajes, Coman wants a better contract and since Bayern have failed to fulfill his wish, talks for renewal have completely stopped.

In such a scenario, the media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool want his signing and they could offer him the lucrative terms that he is looking for.

Last month, Sport Bild (via Sport Witness) reported that the former Juventus attacker currently earns a gross salary of £200,000 a

week (12million euros a season) and he wants a new deal that will make him earn a net salary of £200,000 a week. It must be remembered that our current highest earners, Salah (The Mail) and Thiago (The Athletic), are earning £200,000 a week (not sure about gross or net).

It is stated that if Coman, who has won 10 league titles in a row, does not put pen to paper then Bayern would opt to sell him in the summer transfer window. Liverpool would be willing to offer 35 million euros but not more. On the other hand, the Bundesliga giants want a minimum fee of 50 million euros (£43million).

Jurgen Klopp does need to improve the depth of his wide attacking positions. At the moment, the German manager does not have a natural wide attacker, who is good enough to take the place of Salah/Mane and in the absence of the duo, there is serious drop in quality.

Coman is a proven quality star, who can effectively play on either flank. He directly contributed in 23 goals in the last campaign under Hansi Flick and not to forget, the Frenchman scored the winning goal in the 2019-20 Champions League final vs Paris Saint-Germain. In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign him?