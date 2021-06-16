Liverpool have already agreed a deal for a top class central defender in the form of Ibrahima Konate but reports suggest that they are willing to make an offer to hire another center half this summer.

Last week, Calcio Mercato reported that the Reds have come forward to lure Cristian Romero, who is currently playing for Atalanta on loan from Juventus. Le Dea plan to make his loan move permanent for 16 million euros and sell him for a huge profit.

This week, reports coming from Spain suggest that the Merseysiders want to beat arch rivals Manchester United and capture the Argentine international.

According to a report covered by AS, Liverpool are prepared to make a bid worth 50 million euros to sign the South American star, who was named the Defender of the Year by the Serie A for his top performances in the last campaign.

He was not only solid at the back but also productive in the attacking third. In all competitions, the La Albiceleste center back directly contributed in 8 goals for the Italian club.

The Spanish news outlet have mentioned that the 6-time European Cup winners faced serious problems at the back last season. All their senior center backs were out injured and Klopp had to make stop-gap signings in the winter. To avoid such a situation in future, the Anfield club are willing to bring in Romero even after securing Konate.

The 23-year-old, who is worth around £51.5million (Tutto Sport), made his debut for the senior national side in a World Cup qualification fixture earlier this month and currently, he is a member of the Argentina squad that is taking part in the Copa America in Brazil.

